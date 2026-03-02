Left Menu

BJP Vows Bulldozer Politics Against Telangana's Rich

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticizes the Congress-led Telangana government for demolishing houses of the poor under the pretext of rule violations while allegedly sparing the wealthy. He warns of possible counteractions using bulldozers. Kumar cites instances of systemic discrimination and anti-Hindu policies to rally support against the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:30 IST
In a sharp critique of Telangana's Congress government, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused it of demolishing homes of the impoverished, while alleging leniency towards affluent violators. Kumar warned BJP workers may retaliate using bulldozers on the rich's illegal properties.

Speaking in Kamareddy, Kumar condemned recent demolitions in Khammam, highlighting a perceived selective enforcement that spares influential figures. He specifically called out the exemption of a college linked to AIMIM's Owaisis, suggesting favoritism amid educational demands.

Kumar also rallied against perceived anti-Hindu policies, pointing to temple vandalism under Congress's reign. His comments come amidst communal tensions, amplifying his call for targeted political resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

