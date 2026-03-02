BJP Vows Bulldozer Politics Against Telangana's Rich

In a sharp critique of Telangana's Congress government, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused it of demolishing homes of the impoverished, while alleging leniency towards affluent violators. Kumar warned BJP workers may retaliate using bulldozers on the rich's illegal properties.

Speaking in Kamareddy, Kumar condemned recent demolitions in Khammam, highlighting a perceived selective enforcement that spares influential figures. He specifically called out the exemption of a college linked to AIMIM's Owaisis, suggesting favoritism amid educational demands.

Kumar also rallied against perceived anti-Hindu policies, pointing to temple vandalism under Congress's reign. His comments come amidst communal tensions, amplifying his call for targeted political resistance.

