Campus Betrayal: Protecting Trust and Justice

An engineering student in Bachupally has alleged being sexually assaulted by a fellow batchmate, police revealed on Monday. The accused is claimed to have maintained a physical relationship with the student by falsely promising marriage. He allegedly threatened to expose her private photos when she decided to end the relationship.

Additionally, a friend of the batchmate purportedly harassed the victim over the images, further complicating her plight, according to authorities. Dogged by the fear and stress of retaliation, the victim and her family filed a complaint, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

Authorities from the Bachupally police station have taken the primary accused into custody as they delve deeper into the case. With the investigation ongoing, the police are committed to ensuring justice and addressing the severe allegations brought forth by the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)