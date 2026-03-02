Campus Betrayal: Protecting Trust and Justice
An engineering student reported that her batchmate coerced her into a physical relationship under the pretext of marriage, then threatened to share private photos when she tried to end it. Police have detained the accused following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother amid an ongoing investigation.
- Country:
- India
An engineering student in Bachupally has alleged being sexually assaulted by a fellow batchmate, police revealed on Monday. The accused is claimed to have maintained a physical relationship with the student by falsely promising marriage. He allegedly threatened to expose her private photos when she decided to end the relationship.
Additionally, a friend of the batchmate purportedly harassed the victim over the images, further complicating her plight, according to authorities. Dogged by the fear and stress of retaliation, the victim and her family filed a complaint, prompting swift action from law enforcement.
Authorities from the Bachupally police station have taken the primary accused into custody as they delve deeper into the case. With the investigation ongoing, the police are committed to ensuring justice and addressing the severe allegations brought forth by the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Death at Medical Store: Nine-Year-Old's Passing Sparks Investigation
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict, Threatening Global Recovery
Fresh Investigation Launched in 2005 Double Murder Case
Push for Transparency in Navi Mumbai Airport Naming and Crash Investigation
Call for Detailed Investigation on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash