Erdogan Condemns US and Israeli Actions Against Iran
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, calling them a violation of international law. Speaking in Ankara, he vowed to intensify diplomatic efforts until a ceasefire is achieved, emphasizing the conflict's global dangers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:30 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a strong statement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United States and Israel for their recent actions against Iran, labeling them as a 'clear violation' of international law.
Addressing a gathering during a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner in Ankara, Erdogan pledged to ramp up Turkey's diplomatic efforts, seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
He warned that the continuation of hostilities posed serious risks not only for the region but also for global stability, highlighting the potential consequences that could escalate beyond control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies
Tel Aviv Stock Surge Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran
Steel Diplomacy: Navigating Trade Barriers in India
NATO Chief Applauds U.S.-Israeli Actions Against Iran
India-Canada Student Dynamics: Diplomacy & Policy Shifts in Focus