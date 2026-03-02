Erdogan Condemns US and Israeli Actions Against Iran

In a strong statement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United States and Israel for their recent actions against Iran, labeling them as a 'clear violation' of international law.

Addressing a gathering during a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner in Ankara, Erdogan pledged to ramp up Turkey's diplomatic efforts, seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

He warned that the continuation of hostilities posed serious risks not only for the region but also for global stability, highlighting the potential consequences that could escalate beyond control.

(With inputs from agencies.)