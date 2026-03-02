Left Menu

Erdogan Condemns US and Israeli Actions Against Iran

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, calling them a violation of international law. Speaking in Ankara, he vowed to intensify diplomatic efforts until a ceasefire is achieved, emphasizing the conflict's global dangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:30 IST
Erdogan Condemns US and Israeli Actions Against Iran
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a strong statement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United States and Israel for their recent actions against Iran, labeling them as a 'clear violation' of international law.

Addressing a gathering during a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner in Ankara, Erdogan pledged to ramp up Turkey's diplomatic efforts, seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

He warned that the continuation of hostilities posed serious risks not only for the region but also for global stability, highlighting the potential consequences that could escalate beyond control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

 Global
2
Luxury Retail Faces Stiff Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict

Luxury Retail Faces Stiff Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

 United Kingdom
4
Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death

Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026