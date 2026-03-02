Tensions Rise: Kashmiri Protests Over Khamenei's Killing

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has implored the police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, to release women detained amid protests in the region. These protests erupted following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli operation.

Mufti underscored the importance of handling the situation with both compassion and sensitivity, noting it as a period of mourning. Protests led to injuries of 14 individuals, including security personnel, and triggered restrictions such as curtailed mobile internet, closed educational institutes, and limited public movement.

The MMU chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, had called for a one-day strike, receiving support from various political groups, including Mufti's PDP. This act aimed to demonstrate solidarity over the revered leader's martyrdom, marking it as a day of mourning for the global Muslim community.

