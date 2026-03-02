Chaos in West Asia: Odia Workers Fear for Safety Amid Conflict

The ongoing Israel-US strikes on Iran and the subsequent Iranian retaliations in the Gulf region have sparked a wave of concern among Odia workers in West Asia, leaving families back in Odisha on edge. These workers, primarily from Ganjam and Kendrapara districts, find themselves stranded and scared amidst rising security tensions.

In cities like Abu Dhabi and Doha, these individuals are facing missile alerts and staying indoors. In response, several workers haven't reported for work, and some employers have declared holidays due to the mounting threats. Families of stranded workers are pleading with authorities for evacuation.

Samar Sahoo, a West Asia immigration consultant, has been coordinating between the workers and their families, expressing the dire need for intervention. Conditions remain precarious as affected workers await a return to safety and normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)