Tragedy in the Skies: Call for Justice and Safety Reforms
Jay Pawar demands accountability after a video surfaces showing VSR Ventures' owner, Rohit Singh, allegedly sleeping in the chief pilot's seat. He calls for the grounding of all VSR Ventures' aircraft pending an investigation into Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash and urges strict DGCA action.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling social media post, Jay Pawar, son of late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has demanded immediate action against VSR Ventures after a video allegedly portrayed Rohit Singh, the company's owner, asleep in the pilot's seat during a flight.
Pawar called for the grounding of VSR Ventures' entire fleet pending an investigation into the plane crash that claimed his father's life. The incident has raised significant safety concerns and garnered attention from Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, who has pledged to take suitable action.
The preliminary report on the crash cited poor visibility and runway issues as contributing factors, prompting Pawar to express his dissatisfaction with the investigation's thoroughness. He argues that transparency and strict enforcement of safety standards are imperative to prevent future tragedies.
ALSO READ
Torrent Electricals Expands in Maharashtra with Comprehensive FMEG Portfolio
Stranded in the Gulf: Maharashtra Residents Caught in Middle East Tensions
Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans
Swift Action Contained Oleum Gas Leak at Maharashtra Chemical Unit
Tragic Accident Mars Holi Celebrations in Maharashtra