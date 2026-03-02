Tragedy in the Skies: Call for Justice and Safety Reforms

In a compelling social media post, Jay Pawar, son of late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has demanded immediate action against VSR Ventures after a video allegedly portrayed Rohit Singh, the company's owner, asleep in the pilot's seat during a flight.

Pawar called for the grounding of VSR Ventures' entire fleet pending an investigation into the plane crash that claimed his father's life. The incident has raised significant safety concerns and garnered attention from Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, who has pledged to take suitable action.

The preliminary report on the crash cited poor visibility and runway issues as contributing factors, prompting Pawar to express his dissatisfaction with the investigation's thoroughness. He argues that transparency and strict enforcement of safety standards are imperative to prevent future tragedies.