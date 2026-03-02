Iran's World Cup Dilemma Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Iran's presence in the men's World Cup this June is in jeopardy following escalating tensions in the Middle East, sparked by recent attacks attributed to the U.S. and Israel. The attacks resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory strikes from Iran targeting U.S. allies.

Iran, scheduled to play in the U.S. and potentially backed by its diaspora, faces uncertainty on its participation. The state's soccer federation might pull out or be barred by U.S. government actions. FIFA has remained silent, but regulation grants it discretionary power to address such scenarios.

Iran's withdrawal could result in severe financial penalties and exclusion from future tournaments. The looming void in the lineup raises questions about which nation might fill Iran's spot, with possibilities including Iraq or the UAE based on Asian qualifying performance.