Tensions Rise in Kashmir Following Controversial Killing
Protests have erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli attack. At least 14 people were injured as protests turned violent. Security forces imposed restrictions, limited internet speeds, and closed educational institutions to maintain order.
- Country:
- India
Protests have swept across Jammu and Kashmir, triggered by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli strike. The second day of demonstrations saw at least 14 injuries, including six security personnel, as clashes erupted in various areas.
In response to growing unrest, authorities have canceled all security force convoys in the valley, enforcing restrictions to curb movement. Educational institutions have been temporarily closed, and mobile internet speeds are throttled to prevent misinformation spread.
The administration appeals for calm, urging citizens to adhere to advisories and avoid unverified information. Meanwhile, political support for the demonstrations grows, with several parties backing a call for peaceful protests against the perceived US-Israel aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- protests
- Iran
- Ayatollah
- Khamenei
- US-Israel
- clashes
- internet restrictions
- security unrest
ALSO READ
Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy
Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies
Controversy Over Prediction Markets Amidst Khamenei's Death
Tensions Rise: Kashmiri Protests Over Khamenei's Killing
Turmoil in Pakistan: Protests Erupt After Ayatollah Khamenei's Death