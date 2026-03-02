Tensions Rise in Kashmir Following Controversial Killing

Protests have swept across Jammu and Kashmir, triggered by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli strike. The second day of demonstrations saw at least 14 injuries, including six security personnel, as clashes erupted in various areas.

In response to growing unrest, authorities have canceled all security force convoys in the valley, enforcing restrictions to curb movement. Educational institutions have been temporarily closed, and mobile internet speeds are throttled to prevent misinformation spread.

The administration appeals for calm, urging citizens to adhere to advisories and avoid unverified information. Meanwhile, political support for the demonstrations grows, with several parties backing a call for peaceful protests against the perceived US-Israel aggression.

