Pakistani Defence Ministry Employees Sentenced for Leaking Secrets to Russia

A special court in Pakistan has sentenced four Defence Ministry employees to prison for up to 10 years for leaking classified information to Russia. The convictions, under the Official Secrets Act, involved Safdarur Rehman and three others, while two suspects were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A special court in Pakistan has dealt a heavy blow to four Defence Ministry employees, sentencing them to up to 10 years in prison for leaking sensitive information to Russia. The court's ruling, announced on Monday by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the Official Secrets Act Court in Islamabad, underscores the country's zero-tolerance stance on espionage.

The convicted employees—Safdarur Rehman, Tafzeelur Rehman, Muhammad Waqar, and Muhammad Tahir—were found guilty of breaching Pakistan's national security by supplying classified details to the Russian Embassy in Islamabad. Safdarur Rehman received the longest sentence of 10 years, while the other three were each handed five-year terms.

However, the court acquitted Mujtaba and Muhammad Ashfaq, citing a lack of evidence. This case, initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last year, highlights ongoing concerns about internal security threats and foreign espionage in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

