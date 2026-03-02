Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

A drone strike targeted a British air base in Cyprus, causing limited damage but no casualties, according to British and Cypriot officials. The attack has entangled Cyprus, an EU member, in the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The strike, which hit the British Royal Air Force base of Akrotiri, created alarm on the Mediterranean island, known for its tourism and foreign businesses. Authorities believe the attack was executed by an Iranian Shahed drone, likely fired by the Hezbollah group from Lebanon. The drone evaded detection due to its low flight path.

On Monday, additional drones were spotted heading for Akrotiri but were intercepted. Cypriot and British officials remain on high alert. The UK's bases in Cyprus have historically been used for various military missions but are now the focus of geopolitical tensions due to their strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)