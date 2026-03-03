European Council Endorses Lebanese Decision on Hezbollah
European Council President Antonio Costa praised Lebanon's decision to end Hezbollah's military activities and encouraged resumed security coordination with Israel. Costa emphasized the importance of disarming Hezbollah. He also expressed Europe's support to Cyprus after an Iranian drone attack and appreciated Greek military assistance to Cyprus.
European Council President Antonio Costa has welcomed Lebanon's decision to terminate Hezbollah's military activities and highlighted the necessity for Israel and Lebanon to resume security coordination to ensure the disarmament of Hezbollah. Costa stressed the importance of maintaining security for all Lebanese citizens.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Costa relayed his discussions with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, emphasizing the significance of reinvigorating collaboration between the Lebanese Armed Forces and Israel.
Additionally, Costa reaffirmed the European Union's support for Cyprus in the aftermath of an Iranian-origin drone attack, allegedly conducted by the Iran-backed Hezbollah. He expressed gratitude for Greece's military support to Cyprus during these tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Council
- Antonio Costa
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- Israel
- Cyprus
- security
- Iran
- drone attack
- Joseph Aoun
ALSO READ
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks
Melania Trump Makes History at UN Security Council Amid US-Iran Tensions
Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran
Tensions Surge as Israel and U.S. Intensify Operations Against Iran
Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. and Israel's Unyielding Stance on Iran