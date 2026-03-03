Left Menu

European Council Endorses Lebanese Decision on Hezbollah

European Council President Antonio Costa praised Lebanon's decision to end Hezbollah's military activities and encouraged resumed security coordination with Israel. Costa emphasized the importance of disarming Hezbollah. He also expressed Europe's support to Cyprus after an Iranian drone attack and appreciated Greek military assistance to Cyprus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:17 IST
European Council President Antonio Costa has welcomed Lebanon's decision to terminate Hezbollah's military activities and highlighted the necessity for Israel and Lebanon to resume security coordination to ensure the disarmament of Hezbollah. Costa stressed the importance of maintaining security for all Lebanese citizens.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Costa relayed his discussions with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, emphasizing the significance of reinvigorating collaboration between the Lebanese Armed Forces and Israel.

Additionally, Costa reaffirmed the European Union's support for Cyprus in the aftermath of an Iranian-origin drone attack, allegedly conducted by the Iran-backed Hezbollah. He expressed gratitude for Greece's military support to Cyprus during these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

