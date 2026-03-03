Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

The Israeli military has issued an evacuation warning on Monday for several towns in Lebanon, signaling a potential escalation in the region. The alert suggests imminent airstrikes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to rise.

Earlier on Monday, Israel conducted heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon. This military action was in response to a drone and rocket strike by Hezbollah, which resulted in the death of 52 people and injuries to more than 150 individuals, according to a Lebanese health ministry official.

The airstrikes underline the ongoing conflict and the increasing volatility in the region, as both sides exchange hostile actions. The developments come amid growing international calls for restraint and dialogue to prevent further bloodshed.

