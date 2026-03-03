Left Menu

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for several towns in Lebanon, indicating an imminent strike. This follows heavy airstrikes earlier by Israel on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Lebanon. The strikes were in retaliation for a Hezbollah drone and rocket attack, resulting in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:28 IST
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Israeli military has issued an evacuation warning on Monday for several towns in Lebanon, signaling a potential escalation in the region. The alert suggests imminent airstrikes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to rise.

Earlier on Monday, Israel conducted heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon. This military action was in response to a drone and rocket strike by Hezbollah, which resulted in the death of 52 people and injuries to more than 150 individuals, according to a Lebanese health ministry official.

The airstrikes underline the ongoing conflict and the increasing volatility in the region, as both sides exchange hostile actions. The developments come amid growing international calls for restraint and dialogue to prevent further bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

 Global
2
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

 Egypt
3
Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

 Global
4
Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026