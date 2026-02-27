South Sudan's Dangerous Crossroads: Peace Deal Under Threat

South Sudan's fragile peace is at risk as civil unrest escalates, threatening a 2018 agreement that ended years of civil war. The U.N. human rights chief warns of a dire situation following recent massacres blamed on military units, amid growing international condemnation.

At least 16 deaths at the hands of South Sudan People's Defence Forces in Jonglei have sparked outrage. The government insists civilians were not targeted intentionally, although infrastructure and territorial clashes continue to fuel unrest, leaving the region in turmoil.

With reports of over 189 civilian deaths in January alone, the international community is increasingly alarmed. Western nations have condemned the military's actions as credibility diminishes, casting doubt on the future stability of South Sudan as peace efforts falter.