India Proposes Structured India–US Partnership with Delaware in Advanced Biomanufacturing

India has proposed moving towards a structured India–Delaware partnership in advanced biomanufacturing, signalling a new state-level dimension in the evolving India–US strategic technology partnership.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh made the proposal during a meeting with a visiting United States delegation led by Delaware Governor Matt Meyer at Seva Teerth on Monday. The discussions centered on expanding bilateral collaboration in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clean energy, and innovation-driven industrial growth.

Science and Biotechnology at the Core of Strategic Ties

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that science, technology and biotechnology constitute a central pillar of the India–US comprehensive strategic partnership. He noted that India sees significant potential in deepening engagement with individual US states that possess strong innovation ecosystems.

Highlighting India’s rapid emergence as a global biotechnology and pharmaceutical hub, the Minister pointed to the country’s end-to-end capabilities—from research and development to cost-efficient, large-scale manufacturing.

India’s growing stature in biopharma, he said, is supported by an integrated innovation architecture that links government, academia, industry and startups.

CSIR Anchoring Industrial R&D

The Minister underlined the role of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which operates 37 laboratories and engages over 7,500 scientists across India. CSIR anchors much of India’s industrial R&D ecosystem and contributes to national missions in:

Green Hydrogen

Quantum Technologies

Biosciences and Biopharma

Drug process development

This institutional backbone, Dr. Singh suggested, provides a strong platform for structured collaboration with Delaware’s bio-science ecosystem.

Advanced Biomanufacturing: A Strategic Convergence

Referring to Delaware’s established bio-science ecosystem—including the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)—the Minister identified strong potential for collaboration in:

Advanced biomanufacturing

AI-enabled production processes

Rapid scale-up technologies

Next-generation biologics and vaccines

He proposed that India’s strength in affordable, cost-efficient manufacturing, combined with Delaware’s proximity to major US pharmaceutical companies, could facilitate co-development of affordable biologics, biosimilars and vaccines for global health markets.

Such a partnership could also strengthen resilient supply chains for critical biopharmaceutical inputs—an area of growing strategic importance globally.

Proposed Areas of Cooperation

Dr. Jitendra Singh outlined specific mechanisms to operationalize the partnership, including:

Joint advanced biomanufacturing platforms

Translational research bridges linking Indian institutions with Delaware research centres

Startup and incubation ecosystem linkages

Workforce co-training in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), regulatory science and quality systems

Regulatory science collaboration and standards alignment

He also proposed the formation of a small, structured working group to convert discussions into actionable programmes, including joint research calls and institutional partnerships.

Leveraging India’s Innovation Infrastructure

The Minister highlighted India’s expanding innovation ecosystem, noting that the Ministry of Science and Technology supports approximately 150 incubators across universities and academic institutions.

Additionally, the Government of India has established a ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund aimed at catalysing private-sector and deep-tech investment. These platforms, he said, could be leveraged to facilitate deeper engagement with Delaware’s research, manufacturing and startup networks.

Delaware’s Bio-Industrial Strength

Governor Matt Meyer described Delaware as a state with a long-standing scientific and industrial heritage, emphasizing its:

Established biopharmaceutical manufacturing base

Expanding port infrastructure

Business-friendly regulatory environment

The US delegation—which included representatives from government, academia and industry—also discussed collaboration opportunities in:

Clean hydrogen

Workforce development

Startup incubation

Corporate incorporation frameworks

State-Level Diplomacy within a Strategic Framework

Both sides agreed that establishing a structured working group would help advance discussions toward implementable initiatives, including startup exchanges, research partnerships and manufacturing collaborations.

The engagement reflects an important evolution in India–US relations—moving beyond federal-level cooperation to structured state-level innovation partnerships. Biotechnology and advanced manufacturing are emerging as priority areas in the next phase of strategic collaboration.

If operationalized effectively, an India–Delaware advanced biomanufacturing partnership could strengthen global health supply chains, accelerate innovation, and reinforce the broader India–US technology alliance.