Minnesota Probes Federal Agents' Actions in 'Operation Metro Surge'

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has announced an investigation into the actions of federal agents during the 'Operation Metro Surge' crackdown on undocumented immigrants, following the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens. Moriarty emphasizes no absolute immunity for federal agents, creating a public portal for evidence submission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 05:20 IST
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced a comprehensive investigation into federal agents' conduct during 'Operation Metro Surge,' targeting undocumented immigrants. The operation witnessed intense community opposition and, notably, the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens, prompting national outrage.

The prosecutor's office has proactively initiated a public portal to gather video evidence and testimonies regarding the agents' actions, including those of Gregory Bovino, former 'commander at large' of U.S. Border Patrol. Moriarty has assured the public of her commitment to charge where suitable, stating 'there is no absolute immunity for federal agents.'

Despite limited cooperation from federal authorities, Moriarty continues to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Meanwhile, leadership changes, with Tom Homan replacing Bovino, suggest a strategic shift in enforcement strategy, though immigration activities persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

