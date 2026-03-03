Left Menu

Tragedy in Austin: Indian-American Student Among Shooting Victims

A shooting in Austin claimed the life of 21-year-old Indian-American student Savitha Shan among others. Investigated as a potential terrorist act, the incident has sent shockwaves through the community. The gunman, allegedly self-radicalised, was neutralised by police. FBI is investigating possible international links.

A devastating shooting in Austin has tragically claimed the life of 21-year-old Indian-American university student, Savitha Shan, among others. The incident occurred in a bustling entertainment district and is currently being investigated as a potential act of terrorism.

The assailant, who authorities identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized American citizen from Senegal, opened fire outside a bar in the early hours of Sunday. Materials linked to extremist motives were found, prompting a deeper investigation by the FBI into international or ideological links.

The Austin community is in shock and mourning, including its sizable Indian diaspora. Local Indian-American leaders are coordinating efforts to support the Shan family and all those affected. The university describes Shan as an exemplary student leader. Plans for a memorial service are underway as the investigation continues.

