New $10.5m Neonatal Unit at Hutt Hospital to Begin in April 2026

Construction on a new $10.5 million neonatal unit at Hutt Hospital will begin in April 2026, delivering expanded specialist care capacity for newborns in the Hutt Valley and reducing the need for transfers to Wellington Hospital.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the investment responds directly to rising demand and population growth in the region, with the upgraded facility designed around modern neonatal care standards.

“Welcoming a baby who needs specialist support can be an anxious and unsettling time for families,” Mr Brown said.“We want parents to be able to focus on their newborns’ recovery and wellbeing, without the added disruption of travelling outside their community.”

Addressing Capacity Pressures

The current neonatal unit at Hutt Hospital no longer meets demand, with some families requiring transfer to Wellington Hospital due to space constraints.

The redevelopment will:

Increase the unit’s floor area by 61 percent

Expand capacity from 12 to 14 cots

Reduce out-of-area transfers for specialist neonatal care

Support growing birth numbers in the Hutt Valley region

While the increase of two cots may appear modest, health officials say the redesigned layout and workflow improvements will significantly improve operational efficiency and patient flow, allowing staff to care for more babies safely and effectively.

Modern Design for Vulnerable Patients

The new unit will reflect contemporary models of neonatal care, prioritising:

Enhanced infection prevention and control measures

Improved clinical workflows to support staff efficiency

Greater privacy and comfort for families

A more functional and adaptable clinical environment

Mr Brown said the facility has been designed with patients at the centre, particularly the hospital’s most vulnerable newborns.

“It will provide a more functional environment for our smallest and most vulnerable patients.”

Strengthening Local Health Infrastructure

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said the project is a key step in ensuring local hospital infrastructure keeps pace with community growth.

“This new neonatal unit will mean more newborns can receive specialist care right here in the Hutt Valley, surrounded by their parents, family, and wider support networks,” Mr Bishop said.

“Families will spend less time travelling and more time focusing on their baby’s recovery and wellbeing.”

The investment forms part of broader efforts to modernise health infrastructure and strengthen regional capacity, reducing pressure on Wellington Hospital and supporting more care delivery closer to home.

Timeline and Delivery

Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with the new neonatal unit expected to open in mid-2027.

Mr Brown said ensuring health infrastructure keeps pace with population growth remains a priority.

“This new neonatal unit will give parents in Hutt Valley confidence that specialist neonatal care will continue to be available close to home, both now and into the future.”