Tragedy on Two Wheels: Fatal Bicycle Accident

Anwari, a 60-year-old woman, was tragically killed in a fatal accident when a speeding truck lost control and overturned, falling on her bicycle in Kamrauli.

The incident occurred as her husband, Waseem Ahmed, was taking her to get medicines. Both were rushed to a nearby health center where Anwari was pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene but authorities have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation to hold the responsible party accountable.