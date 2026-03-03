Tragedy on Two Wheels: Fatal Bicycle Accident
A 60-year-old woman, Anwari, was killed when a speeding truck overturned and fell on her bicycle in Kamrauli. Her husband, Waseem Ahmed, was injured. The driver fled the scene, and the truck was seized. Police are investigating the incident to determine cause and culpability.
Anwari, a 60-year-old woman, was tragically killed in a fatal accident when a speeding truck lost control and overturned, falling on her bicycle in Kamrauli.
The incident occurred as her husband, Waseem Ahmed, was taking her to get medicines. Both were rushed to a nearby health center where Anwari was pronounced dead.
The driver fled the scene but authorities have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation to hold the responsible party accountable.