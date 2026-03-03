Left Menu

Holi: A Festival of Unity and Joy

President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her greetings to citizens on the eve of Holi, emphasizing the festival's role in fostering social cohesion. Holi, known for its vibrant celebrations, symbolizes unity and hope, and Murmu expressed her heartfelt wishes for happiness and national development.

Updated: 03-03-2026 17:33 IST
President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to citizens nationwide on the eve of Holi, a festival celebrated for its joyous spirit of unity and social cohesion.

Murmu highlighted Holi's message of social harmony and its symbolic representation of unity in diversity.

She wished happiness and encouraged collective efforts towards building a developed nation, expressing greetings to Indians both domestic and abroad.

