Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle Eastern Turmoil

Oil prices experienced a significant surge on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive session of gains, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has widened, leading to disruptions in fuel shipments and increasing fears surrounding global oil supply chains.

Brent crude futures climbed by 7.8% to reach $83.79 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by 7.5% to $76.54. The situation deteriorated further as Israel expanded its air strikes and Iran retaliated, targeting crucial energy infrastructure and shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Global shipping rates surged after insurers canceled coverage, and markets continue to react to potential future disruptions. Analysts anticipate continued volatile pricing and prolonged outages, especially if Iran intensifies attacks on additional regional energy infrastructures.