Stranded in Dubai: Indian Passengers Share Stories of Survival

Amidst escalating global conflict, Indian passengers stranded in Dubai narrated experiences ranging from financial strain to witnessing missile threats. The joint offensive by the US and Israel against Iran affected flight operations, causing anxiety and delays. Many are relieved to return home, grateful for government support during this crisis.

Amid growing conflict between Israel and Iran, Indian nationals trapped in Dubai over flight cancellations have shared their harrowing experiences. Many were caught in the chaos, hearing explosions and facing financial strain. Relief swept over passengers only when they touched down safely in India, with thanks to central and state governance.

Issues began when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran. This escalation led to Iran targeting military installations in the Gulf, including Dubai, paralyzing the international business hub and its flight operations. Those returning described the overwhelming uncertainty and financial struggles faced during their unexpected extended stay.

For some, the stress was compounded by personal connections to the affected areas. Indian students in Iran reported terrifying circumstances, with missile debris affecting their dorms. As tension mounted, Indian authorities ensured evacuation, providing structured support for those stranded. Passengers shared accounts of fear and eventual relief upon returning to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

