Sky-High Stakes: Airlines Navigate Fuel Price Turbulence

Due to the Iran conflict, oil prices have surged, impacting airline costs with higher jet fuel prices. Airlines are employing hedging strategies to manage fuel and currency price volatility. Companies like Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways have detailed their hedging policies to mitigate fuel cost risks through 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating oil prices triggered by the Iran conflict, airlines worldwide are contending with rising jet fuel costs, a significant portion of their expenditures. Brent crude oil prices soared above $80 per barrel, while jet fuel reached a record price of $1,133 per metric ton on Tuesday, the highest since late 2022.

In response, airlines are strategically leveraging hedging mechanisms to stabilize costs. Major players such as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and Cathay Pacific are adjusting their fuel and currency hedging policies to counteract the volatility. Many carriers are securing their fuel expenditure until 2027, with some extending strategies into 2028.

Individual airlines have adopted varied approaches. Air France-KLM has increased its hedging exposure to 87% of its yearly consumption. Meanwhile, Air New Zealand employs Brent Crude and Singapore Jet swaps for hedging. The broader aviation sector remains vigilant as they balance fuel costs amidst geopolitical tensions.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

