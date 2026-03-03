Iran's Capital in Crisis: A City Under Siege
The article describes the dire situation in Tehran following U.S.-Israeli missile strikes. Residents face emptied streets, ongoing attacks, and disrupted utilities. Despite hopes from foreign leaders for an uprising, evidence of imminent protests is lacking. People fear for their safety and struggle to find basic necessities amid the chaos.
Iran's capital, Tehran, has been transformed into a ghost town as relentless U.S.-Israeli airstrikes continue to batter the city, leaving it largely deserted except for security checkpoints and patrols. Since Saturday, hundreds have died, and while foreign leaders anticipate an uprising, no evidence of such an event has been found.
Residents express deep fears as many struggle with electricity and water shortages. Fariba Gerami, a local worker, describes the daily fear of looting and hopes to flee the country when it's safe. Scenes of fear and destruction are echoed by Iranians crossing into Turkey, noting widespread panic and damage to civilian areas.
Anxiety grows as recent strikes near a Tehran hospital and a bombed girls' school heighten fears of civilian casualties. The Iranian government has launched retaliatory attacks on neighboring countries, but internal anger also mounts, with some blaming the nation's own leadership for the crisis.
