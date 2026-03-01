Mediation Moves Mainstream: Transforming India's Dispute Resolution
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlighted the widespread adoption of mediation beyond urban areas, reaching rural communities. At a symposium, he noted its historical roots in India's culture, referring to Lord Krishna as a pioneer mediator. With economic growth, mediation is now key to resolving commercial disputes while preserving business relationships.
At a recent symposium, Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, discussed the evolving landscape of mediation in the country. He emphasized that this form of dispute resolution is now ingrained in the daily life of villages and streets, beyond the confines of elite clubs and urban centers.
Kant highlighted India's cultural connection to mediation by referencing Lord Krishna as history's first codified mediator in the Mahabharata. His failure to resolve a historic conflict underlined the enduring relevance and importance of mediation in today's disputes.
As India's economy, startups, and industries expand, mediation has become integral to resolving commercial issues while maintaining business relationships. Kant underscored the essential qualities of successful mediation: trust in the mediator, faith in the institution, and the enforceability of agreements.
