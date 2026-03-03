Left Menu

Outcry Against Assam CM's Alleged Anti-Muslim Remarks

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board condemns Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'anti-Muslim' statements, urging the Supreme Court to act. The board calls on President Murmu to address this 'unconstitutional' behavior, fearing it normalizes hate speech and threatens constitutional governance and election fairness.

  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday issued a strong denouncement of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged 'anti-Muslim' remarks, demanding immediate action from the Supreme Court. The board is urging President Droupadi Murmu to consider constitutional measures against Sarma, describing his statements as 'dangerous and unconstitutional.'

Spokesperson S Q R Ilyas highlighted the ominous trend of increasing hate speech in political discourse, particularly from ruling party members now occupying high constitutional positions. He cited similar incidents by the chief ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as part of this growing pattern.

Accusations against Sarma arose after he allegedly advocated for harassment of the 'miyan' community during a function in Tinsukia. The board expressed alarm that such divisive rhetoric undermines constitutional governance and could jeopardize the credibility of free and fair elections. Calls for action have been made to the Chief Justice of India, alongside appeals to political and civil entities to uphold constitutional values.

