Crisis in West Asia: Navigating Trade Amidst Turmoil

The government's inter-ministerial group is closely monitoring West Asian developments to protect shipping and trade from potential disruptions due to tensions in the region. Measures include coordinating with ministries, easing export processes, and engaging with financial institutions to counter rising transportation costs and ensure smooth trade operations.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:58 IST
The government has mobilized an inter-ministerial task force to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia, aiming to shield India's trade interests from potential disruptions. This response comes amid growing concerns that heightened geopolitical tensions following a US-Israel offensive on Iran could severely impact shipping routes, elevate transportation costs, and spike insurance premiums.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the establishment of this group during a recent post-Budget webinar, highlighting the collaborative efforts of various ministries. The group actively engages with stakeholders, including customs and port authorities, to implement procedural flexibility and maintain a resilient trade environment.

Meanwhile, FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai raised alarms over new surcharges imposed by shipping lines and the lack of insurance coverage through the Red Sea. This underscores fears about potential impact on crucial trade routes like Bab-el-Mandeb, threatening delays and increased costs for goods moving towards Europe and the US.

