Punjabi Couple Arrested in 'Kabootarbaazi' Visa Fraud Case
A Punjab-based couple, Saurabh and Pragati Gupta, accused of running a 'kabootarbaazi' visa fraud racket, was arrested in Vrindavan. Alleged to have charged hefty amounts for illegal immigration services, they were wanted in multiple cases of fraud and will face further investigation by Punjab Police.
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration activities, a couple from Punjab, Saurabh and Pragati Gupta, was apprehended in Vrindavan for allegedly operating a 'kabootarbaazi' racket. The term 'kabootarbaazi' refers to fraudulent services offering to send individuals abroad with forged documents.
The arrests were made during a raid and highlight a series of visa fraud cases linked to the couple. The duo purportedly demanded large sums ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore per person, promising immigration services to hopeful aspirants looking to move to Canada.
Authorities revealed that the couple had been living discreetly in Vrindavan, disguising their operations by maintaining a spiritual facade. Punjab Police, acting on multiple complaints, initiated a search leading to their arrest. Further investigations are underway to gather more evidence against the accused.
