Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Advances Reforms Across Education, Finance, and Health Sectors

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved reforms in education, finance, and health sectors. Key highlights include regulating teacher transfers, advancing professorships in colleges, and revising seat reservations. The Cabinet also enhanced financial and health administration and reviewed climate action progress under the Pakke Declaration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has taken significant steps to reform the state's education, financial, and health sectors. A major highlight is the regulation of teacher transfers and advancements in professorship opportunities at government colleges. These measures are expected to promote academic excellence and transparency.

In finance, the Cabinet has created new posts to bolster financial administration while addressing pay anomalies across various departments. The health sector will see procedural alignments with national safety standards, ensuring systemic improvements.

The Cabinet reviewed the Pakke Declaration progress on climate-resilient development, with substantial investment and numerous initiatives completed in its strategy for sustainable growth and governance.

