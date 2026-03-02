Left Menu

Haryana to Launch Autonomous AI and Digital College: A New Era in Education

Haryana plans to launch an Autonomous AI and Digital College, emphasizing a digital-first, AI-driven model. If successful, ten more colleges will follow. The state budget also includes initiatives in solar energy, education reform, and innovation challenges. Major upgrades in government schools and infrastructure are also proposed.

Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026
The Haryana government is set to spearhead a digital revolution in education with the launch of an Autonomous AI and Digital College, as part of its budget proposals for 2026-27. This pioneering educational institution will adopt a digital-first model, harnessing AI to drive teaching and evaluation processes.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the plan during his budget speech, emphasizing the potential of AI to transform education. If this pilot project proves successful, ten additional colleges will be established. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to integrate AI across sectors, bolstered by the Haryana AI Mission's 'AI Sandbox' designed for validating AI-driven solutions.

Apart from educational advancements, the state aims for energy efficiency by converting government and educational buildings into solar-powered facilities. Other significant proposals include the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs, multilingual education programs, and infrastructure enhancements in schools to improve educational accessibility for underprivileged students.

