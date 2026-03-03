Left Menu

Lebanon Pulled Deeper into Middle Eastern Conflict as Hezbollah and Israel Trade Blows

Lebanon has become further embroiled in the Middle Eastern conflict as Hezbollah, a Lebanese group backed by Iran, launched missiles at Israel. In response, Israel advanced troops and conducted airstrikes, leading to significant casualties and displacement within Lebanon. The Lebanese government has outlawed Hezbollah's military actions amid rising tensions and fears of civil strife.

Updated: 03-03-2026 21:19 IST
Lebanon has found itself increasingly entangled in the Middle East turmoil due to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group's missile attacks on Israel. For the second consecutive day, Hezbollah launched strikes, prompting Israel to deploy troops and carry out airstrikes in Lebanon's southern regions, escalating the already critical situation.

This series of retaliatory attacks has led to considerable casualties in Lebanon, with Israeli strikes reported to have killed at least 40 people and injured hundreds. Thousands of Lebanese, fearing for their safety as tensions rise, have evacuated border areas, seeking shelter away from the conflict zone.

The Lebanese government has made a controversial decision to outlaw Hezbollah's military activities, which has further fueled internal divisions. The conflict underscores longstanding sectarian disharmony and raises concerns about potential internal strife, much to the dismay of the United Nations and other international observers.

