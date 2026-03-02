India and Canada Strengthen Bilateral Ties with High-Stakes Meeting
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his official visit to New Delhi, focusing on enhancing the India-Canada partnership. High-level talks between Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to review and advance key areas of cooperation, including trade, energy, and technology.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi on Monday as part of Carney's official visit to India. Jaishankar appreciated Carney's commitment to fostering a 'forward-looking partnership' between the two nations.
Carney's visit to India, starting in Mumbai before proceeding to the national capital, underlines the significance of the India-Canada relationship. His journey began on Sunday evening after a productive stay in Mumbai. Upon arrival in New Delhi, Prime Minister Carney received a warm welcome from Union Minister Jitin Prasada.
The highlight of Carney's visit is a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. The leaders will conduct delegation-level talks to discuss strategic areas like trade, investment, and energy. In addition, Carney and Modi will participate in the India-Canada CEOs Forum, signaling a pivotal moment in India-Canada bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
