India and Canada Strengthen Bilateral Ties with High-Stakes Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his official visit to New Delhi, focusing on enhancing the India-Canada partnership. High-level talks between Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to review and advance key areas of cooperation, including trade, energy, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:32 IST
EAM meets Canadian PM Carney in Delhi (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi on Monday as part of Carney's official visit to India. Jaishankar appreciated Carney's commitment to fostering a 'forward-looking partnership' between the two nations.

Carney's visit to India, starting in Mumbai before proceeding to the national capital, underlines the significance of the India-Canada relationship. His journey began on Sunday evening after a productive stay in Mumbai. Upon arrival in New Delhi, Prime Minister Carney received a warm welcome from Union Minister Jitin Prasada.

The highlight of Carney's visit is a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. The leaders will conduct delegation-level talks to discuss strategic areas like trade, investment, and energy. In addition, Carney and Modi will participate in the India-Canada CEOs Forum, signaling a pivotal moment in India-Canada bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

