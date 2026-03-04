Devastating School Attack Sparks Global Outcry

A United Nations panel has voiced profound concern following the tragic bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in southern Iran, which reportedly killed more than 160 children. The attack coincided with the onset of U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that American forces would never purposely target a school, while Israel announced an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child highlighted their distress over attacks on civilian infrastructure, urging protections for children during conflicts.

The Committee, along with the U.N. human rights office, is calling for those responsible for the assault on the girls' school to be identified. Iran's U.N. ambassador, Ali Bahreini, labeled the incident as criminal in a letter to the U.N. human rights chief.