Left Menu

Devastating School Attack Sparks Global Outcry

A tragic bombing at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Iran claimed over 160 children's lives, prompting the UN panel to express deep concern. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and various international figures have called for investigations, condemning any harm to civilian infrastructure and children's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:12 IST
Devastating School Attack Sparks Global Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations panel has voiced profound concern following the tragic bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in southern Iran, which reportedly killed more than 160 children. The attack coincided with the onset of U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that American forces would never purposely target a school, while Israel announced an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child highlighted their distress over attacks on civilian infrastructure, urging protections for children during conflicts.

The Committee, along with the U.N. human rights office, is calling for those responsible for the assault on the girls' school to be identified. Iran's U.N. ambassador, Ali Bahreini, labeled the incident as criminal in a letter to the U.N. human rights chief.

TRENDING

1
Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia's Budget Deficit

Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia...

 Global
2
Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

 India
3
Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026