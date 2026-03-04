Petronet LNG Shares Plummet Amid Middle East Conflict Disruptions

Petronet LNG Ltd shares nosedived more than 9% on Wednesday due to Qatar halting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, affecting supplies to India.

The disruption means India, reliant on Qatar for a substantial portion of its gas needs through long-term contracts, faces a temporary 40% supply reduction impacting various industrial sectors and city gas distribution companies.

With the Strait of Hormuz nearly shut down, Petronet issued a force majeure notice to QatarEnergy, detailing the inability to transit LNG tankers due to safety concerns, highlighting the significant impact of regional hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)