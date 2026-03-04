Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Push: Middle East Mediation Mission

China plans to send a special envoy to mediate escalating Middle East conflicts, as stated by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in talks with Saudi and UAE counterparts. Wang emphasized peaceful resolution and safeguarding civilians and non-military targets, including energy-related sites and shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:34 IST
China is set to dispatch a special envoy to the Middle East to mediate regional conflicts, according to statements made by Foreign Minister Wang Yi during conversations with officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Minister Wang praised Saudi Arabia's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, as reported during a call with the Saudi foreign minister. He reiterated China's support for avoiding military escalation.

In a separate discussion with the UAE foreign minister, Wang emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and non-military targets, notably energy sites and crucial shipping routes, expressing concerns over potential breaches of international protocols.

