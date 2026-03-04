Rising Toll: Iran's Heavy Losses Amidst Warfare

The death toll in Iran due to its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel has reached at least 1,045, according to official sources. On Wednesday, the Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs made this grim report public, outlining the number of casualties identified and ready for burial.

This figure signifies the severe human cost Iran is sustaining amid the prolonged warfare. The agency's report serves as a stark reminder of the brutal reality faced by many Iranian families grappling with loss.

The escalating situation continues to impact not only the military front but also the domestic sphere, prompting further discourse on the national and international stages about the ramifications of this conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)