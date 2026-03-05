Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Strikes Rubaya Coltan Mine

A devastating landslide at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has resulted in over 200 fatalities, including about 70 children. There is conflicting information about the death toll, with an M23 official citing much lower numbers. The incident was triggered by heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A catastrophic landslide occurred on Tuesday at the Rubaya coltan mine in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming more than 200 lives, including approximately 70 children, as confirmed by the mines ministry on Wednesday.

The tragedy was a result of heavy rainfall in the area, which triggered the deadly landslide. The widespread devastation has raised concerns about the safety measures and emergency response protocols in place at the mining site.

Conflicting reports have emerged about the number of casualties. An M23 official earlier told Reuters that only five or six people died in the accident, indicating a significant discrepancy in the reported figures.

