Tragic Landslide Strikes Rubaya Coltan Mine
A devastating landslide at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has resulted in over 200 fatalities, including about 70 children. There is conflicting information about the death toll, with an M23 official citing much lower numbers. The incident was triggered by heavy rainfall.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
A catastrophic landslide occurred on Tuesday at the Rubaya coltan mine in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming more than 200 lives, including approximately 70 children, as confirmed by the mines ministry on Wednesday.
The tragedy was a result of heavy rainfall in the area, which triggered the deadly landslide. The widespread devastation has raised concerns about the safety measures and emergency response protocols in place at the mining site.
Conflicting reports have emerged about the number of casualties. An M23 official earlier told Reuters that only five or six people died in the accident, indicating a significant discrepancy in the reported figures.
ALSO READ
U.S. Efforts to Secure Congo's Minerals Face Obstacles Amidst Rivalry with China
Map Dispute: The Digital Dilemma Over Congo's Colonial Archives
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict
US Sanctions on Rwandan Officials Amid Congo Conflict
Congo's Mineral Tug-of-War: U.S. Struggles to Outpace China