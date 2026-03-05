Tragic Landslide Strikes Rubaya Coltan Mine

A catastrophic landslide occurred on Tuesday at the Rubaya coltan mine in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming more than 200 lives, including approximately 70 children, as confirmed by the mines ministry on Wednesday.

The tragedy was a result of heavy rainfall in the area, which triggered the deadly landslide. The widespread devastation has raised concerns about the safety measures and emergency response protocols in place at the mining site.

Conflicting reports have emerged about the number of casualties. An M23 official earlier told Reuters that only five or six people died in the accident, indicating a significant discrepancy in the reported figures.