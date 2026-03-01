Tensions Escalate: Protest at Iranian Cultural Center in Quito
A protest at the Iranian Cultural Center in Quito, Ecuador, erupted into violence as participants armed with sticks and stones damaged property and injured at least one individual. The injured person was transported by ambulance but is reportedly in stable condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 01-03-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 07:52 IST
- Country:
- Ecuador
Tensions flared at the Iranian Cultural Center in Ecuador's capital, Quito, as a group of protesters armed with sticks and stones launched an attack, breaking windows and sparking chaos.
Police have confirmed that at least one person was injured in the fracas, necessitating an emergency response.
According to Police Major Bayron Flores, the individual was transported by ambulance and is now confirmed to be in stable condition following the events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
