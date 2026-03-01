Tensions Escalate: Protest at Iranian Cultural Center in Quito

Tensions flared at the Iranian Cultural Center in Ecuador's capital, Quito, as a group of protesters armed with sticks and stones launched an attack, breaking windows and sparking chaos.

Police have confirmed that at least one person was injured in the fracas, necessitating an emergency response.

According to Police Major Bayron Flores, the individual was transported by ambulance and is now confirmed to be in stable condition following the events.

