NZ Super Fund Nominating Committee Gets Two New Members

New Zealand’s Government has appointed two new members and confirmed two reappointments to the nominating committee for the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, the body responsible for identifying candidates to oversee the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced that Tim Mitchell and Juliet Tainui-Hernandez have joined the committee, while Michelle Tsui and Mark Butcher have been reappointed.

Key Role in Selecting NZ Super Fund Governors

The nominating committee plays a critical role in maintaining the governance of the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation Board, which manages the NZ Super Fund and the Elevate NZ Venture Capital Fund.

Its responsibility is to identify and recommend highly qualified candidates for appointment to the board, ensuring the funds continue to be managed with strong governance and investment expertise.

New Appointees Bring Global Governance and Investment Experience

Willis said the two new appointees bring significant experience in governance, investment, and leadership.

Tim Mitchell contributes extensive expertise in corporate leadership and executive recruitment, alongside deep connections within the international investment community.

“Tim Mitchell brings strategic oversight, recruitment expertise, and a strong understanding of the NZ Super Fund’s governance framework, alongside global investment community connections to identify effective governance candidates,” Willis said.

Juliet Tainui-Hernandez joins the committee with more than 25 years of experience in legal and financial services, as well as a strong international leadership background.

“Juliet Tainui-Hernandez is an internationally connected executive leader with 25 years’ experience in legal and financial services. She has governance, risk management, sustainability, and human capability expertise,” Willis said.

Both Mitchell and Tainui-Hernandez began their terms on 1 March 2026.

Experienced Members Reappointed

Two existing members will continue their service on the committee.

Michelle Tsui, who has been a member since 2018, will remain as Chair, a position she has held since August 2025.

Mark Butcher, also first appointed in May 2018, has been reappointed as a committee member.

Their reappointments will take effect from 1 August 2026, ensuring continuity in the committee’s work overseeing board nominations.

Supporting Strong Governance of Public Investment Funds

The NZ Super Fund, established to help finance future superannuation costs associated with an ageing population, is one of the country’s largest institutional investors.

Alongside it, the Elevate NZ Venture Capital Fund supports high-growth technology companies and innovation across New Zealand.

Willis said maintaining a strong nominating committee helps ensure the funds continue to benefit from highly capable governance.