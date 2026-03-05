Holi Clash Erupts in Allahganj: 11 Injured in Stone Pelting
Tensions escalated in Allahganj village during Holi celebrations, resulting in eleven injuries from stone pelting. The conflict began after a color-throwing incident between Hindus and Muslims. Police detained twenty individuals and have maintained a presence in the village to prevent further violence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A clash during Holi celebrations in Allahganj village turned violent, leaving eleven people injured due to stone pelting, according to local police.
The incident arose when a color-throwing altercation on Wednesday between Hindu and Muslim groups led to tensions that reignited the following day.
Police have detained twenty people and are maintaining a security presence to control the situation, as investigations continue under the lead of Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lokayukta Police Uncover Rs 35.65 Crore in Disproportionate Assets Across Karnataka
Bihar Police Arrest Man in West Champaran for WhatsApp Chats with Pakistani Numbers
Urgent Call for Police Presence to Tackle Caste Violence in Tamil Nadu
Police Operation in Free State Targets Cross-Border Crime, 28 Arrested
Delhi Police's Crime Records Bureau Earns ISO Accreditation