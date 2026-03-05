Holi Clash Erupts in Allahganj: 11 Injured in Stone Pelting

A clash during Holi celebrations in Allahganj village turned violent, leaving eleven people injured due to stone pelting, according to local police.

The incident arose when a color-throwing altercation on Wednesday between Hindu and Muslim groups led to tensions that reignited the following day.

Police have detained twenty people and are maintaining a security presence to control the situation, as investigations continue under the lead of Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)