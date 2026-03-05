Left Menu

Holi Clash Erupts in Allahganj: 11 Injured in Stone Pelting

Tensions escalated in Allahganj village during Holi celebrations, resulting in eleven injuries from stone pelting. The conflict began after a color-throwing incident between Hindus and Muslims. Police detained twenty individuals and have maintained a presence in the village to prevent further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:33 IST
Holi Clash Erupts in Allahganj: 11 Injured in Stone Pelting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clash during Holi celebrations in Allahganj village turned violent, leaving eleven people injured due to stone pelting, according to local police.

The incident arose when a color-throwing altercation on Wednesday between Hindu and Muslim groups led to tensions that reignited the following day.

Police have detained twenty people and are maintaining a security presence to control the situation, as investigations continue under the lead of Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore water contamination: MP HC gives probe commission one month to submit detailed report

Indore water contamination: MP HC gives probe commission one month to submit...

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campaign

UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campa...

 Global
3
Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second successive T20 WC final

Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second succes...

 India
4
UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026