Tragedy and Pursuit: Angamaly Hit-and-Run Incident

A doctor is being pursued by police for a hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in Angamaly. The woman's family donated her organs. The doctor remains at large, but the police have intensified efforts to capture him, including issuing a lookout circular to prevent his escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special police team is actively pursuing a doctor linked to a deadly hit-and-run in Angamaly, which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman. The family of the deceased has shown great generosity amidst their loss by consenting to donate her organs.

The accused, identified as Dr. Cyriac, is believed to be in hiding, prompting a raid in Elappara, Idukki. Although he remains at large, law enforcement has implemented several measures, including registering a case for culpable homicide and issuing a lookout circular to prevent his international escape.

Authorities emphasize that challenges in identifying the driver initially delayed investigations, but efforts have since intensified. Dr. Cyriac, previously a house surgeon at a hospital in Ernakulam, may be attempting to surrender to a court. Police have already recovered the vehicle involved, registered in his father's name.

Latest News

