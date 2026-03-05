UN Rights Chief Warns Middle East War Risks Catastrophe

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has issued an urgent warning over the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East, saying civilians across the region are facing devastating consequences as hostilities intensify.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk said he was deeply shocked by the widespread attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure following Israel and the United States’ strikes on Iran, Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the region, and Hezbollah’s subsequent entry into the conflict.

“The fear, the panic, the anxiety experienced by millions of people in the Middle East and beyond is palpable – and was entirely avoidable,” Türk said.

“The situation is worsening and widening by the hour, playing out our worst fears.”

Civilian Toll Rising Across the Region

According to UN officials, the conflict has already affected at least 14 countries, including Iran and Israel, with hostilities damaging homes, businesses, airports, and critical energy infrastructure.

In Iran, the Iran Red Crescent Society reports that 787 people have been killed since the fighting began.

Among the most devastating incidents was an alleged strike on a girls’ primary school in Minab, in southern Iran, where dozens of schoolgirls were reportedly killed and injured during the school day.

Türk called for an immediate and transparent investigation.

“The High Commissioner calls for a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the attack,” the statement said.

“The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it, make the findings public and ensure accountability and redress for victims.”

Iranian Retaliation and Israeli Casualties

Iran has responded to the US and Israeli attacks with hundreds of missiles and drones targeting states across the region.

In Beit Shemesh, a city in central Israel, nine people were killed after a missile struck a residential area.

The UN warned that attacks targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure could constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Escalation in Lebanon

The conflict has also spread to Lebanon, where Hezbollah launched large-scale rocket barrages into Israel.

Israel responded with heavy counterstrikes, including attacks in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

UN officials say the fighting has already triggered significant displacement.

Reports indicate nearly 30,000 residents fled affected areas overnight, adding to the 64,000 people already displaced.

The High Commissioner urged both sides to return immediately to the previously agreed ceasefire.

International Law Must Be Respected

Türk stressed that the laws of war are clear and binding for all parties.

“The laws of war are crystal clear. Civilians and civilian objects are protected,” he said.

“Any attack must comply with the fundamental principles of distinction and proportionality, and precautions must be taken to protect civilians.”

He warned that indiscriminate attacks or attacks deliberately targeting civilians may amount to war crimes.

Human Rights Concerns Inside Iran

Beyond the immediate violence, the UN raised concerns about the human rights situation within Iran itself.

Officials warned that Iranian authorities have historically responded to internal dissent with lethal force, raising fears that protests or criticism could face harsh repression during the conflict.

Türk also expressed concern about internet shutdowns across the country, which have reportedly reduced connectivity to minimal levels.

“Many Iranians are again unable to access the internet, limiting access to essential information, including information necessary to seek safety,” the statement said.

The High Commissioner called for the immediate restoration of telecommunications services.

Political Prisoners at Risk

UN officials also raised alarm over the safety of hundreds of political prisoners currently detained in Iran, many of whom have been held arbitrarily following recent protests.

Türk urged authorities to ensure detainees’ safety and called for their release.

Call for Immediate De-Escalation

The High Commissioner urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint and return to diplomatic negotiations.

“Returning to the negotiating table is the one and only way to bring an end to the killing, destruction and despair,” Türk said.

He also called on all governments to respect international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

“The High Commissioner implores all parties to come to their senses and end this violence,” the statement concluded.