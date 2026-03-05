Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Middle East Conflict

Wall Street faced an early downturn on Thursday amid soaring oil prices prompted by the Iran-Israel conflict, contributing to heightened anxiety in global bond markets. The uncertainty kept markets in flux, with Asian stocks rallying after South Korea's intervention to stabilize its bruised markets, though European gains dwindled by Wall Street's reopening.

Escalating violence saw Iran launching missiles at Israel, coinciding with increased bombings in Tehran. This followed U.S. Republican Senators blocking efforts to halt U.S. airstrikes, with Energy Secretary Chris Wright stating energy market impacts were manageable. Meanwhile, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva warned of the global economy's resilience being tested.

Oil prices remained persistently high, with Brent crude nearing $85 per barrel amid halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. bonds experienced yield increases due to rising natural gas prices impacting rate cut expectations, while European markets contended with potential ECB rate hikes. Investors closely watched ECB comments for policy insights.

