EasyFix: Transforming Enterprise Maintenance with Technology

EasyFix Handy Solutions India Private Limited, a pioneer in technology-enabled enterprise maintenance services, has garnered significant attention by raising nearly Rs 6 crore in a recent funding round. Leading the investment was Campus Angels Network, underscoring investor confidence in EasyFix's innovative approach to service delivery.

Founded more than ten years ago, EasyFix has carved out a niche in the market by providing structured repair and maintenance services for multi-location enterprises. The company's proprietary platform incorporates workflow management, real-time tracking, and a Technician Quality Index—tools which have dramatically improved service standardization, turnaround time, and cost visibility for their clients.

Looking ahead, the newly secured capital will enhance EasyFix's technology infrastructure, boost enterprise sales capabilities, and expand its geographic presence. Continued investment in data analytics, automation, and process optimization is anticipated to further elevate service quality and customer retention.

