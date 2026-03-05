Left Menu

EasyFix: Transforming Enterprise Maintenance with Technology

EasyFix Handy Solutions India Private Limited has secured nearly Rs 6 crore in funding led by Campus Angels Network. The company offers a technology-enabled platform for enterprise maintenance services, addressing industry challenges with a scalable model. The funding will enhance technology, expand reach, and improve operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:02 IST
EasyFix: Transforming Enterprise Maintenance with Technology
  • Country:
  • India

EasyFix Handy Solutions India Private Limited, a pioneer in technology-enabled enterprise maintenance services, has garnered significant attention by raising nearly Rs 6 crore in a recent funding round. Leading the investment was Campus Angels Network, underscoring investor confidence in EasyFix's innovative approach to service delivery.

Founded more than ten years ago, EasyFix has carved out a niche in the market by providing structured repair and maintenance services for multi-location enterprises. The company's proprietary platform incorporates workflow management, real-time tracking, and a Technician Quality Index—tools which have dramatically improved service standardization, turnaround time, and cost visibility for their clients.

Looking ahead, the newly secured capital will enhance EasyFix's technology infrastructure, boost enterprise sales capabilities, and expand its geographic presence. Continued investment in data analytics, automation, and process optimization is anticipated to further elevate service quality and customer retention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Middle East Conflict Claims Hundreds of Lives

Escalating Middle East Conflict Claims Hundreds of Lives

 Global
2
U.S. Torpedo Sinks Iranian Warship in Historic Attack

U.S. Torpedo Sinks Iranian Warship in Historic Attack

 Global
3
Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions

Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions

 Germany
4
French Finance Ministry Assures Gas Stability Amid Middle East Conflict

French Finance Ministry Assures Gas Stability Amid Middle East Conflict

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026