Grundfos Unveils Intelligent Experience Centre in India

Grundfos Pumps India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the renowned Danish pump manufacturer Grundfos, has launched the "Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre" in India. The Centre aims to serve as a hub for live technology demonstrations, application optimization, and customer engagement, according to the company's announcement on Thursday.

The GIEC showcases cutting-edge pumps, digital solutions, and smart controllers, illustrating how these technologies enhance efficiency, resilience, and sustainability across industries, buildings, and homes. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Grundfos' commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric transformation throughout the water ecosystem.

Grundfos India Country President Usha Subramaniam remarked, "When innovation, sustainable design, and digital management converge, the impact is significant and meaningful." The new Centre allows visitors to explore the breadth of sustainable solutions Grundfos offers, supporting stakeholders like OEMs, policy makers, consultants, and contractors.