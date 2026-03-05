Left Menu

Attempted Matricide: Man Strangles Mother Over Phone Argument

In Badlapur, Thane district, Milind Vyapari, a 36-year-old man, has been accused of attempting to murder his 56-year-old mother. The incident occurred during an argument about a deleted phone message. Vyapari allegedly tried to strangle his mother with a vest, prompting police to file attempted murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:53 IST
Attempted Matricide: Man Strangles Mother Over Phone Argument
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Badlapur, located in the Thane district, a man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own mother. The accused, identified as 36-year-old Milind Vyapari, reportedly tried to strangle his 56-year-old mother during a heated argument over a deleted phone message.

The argument, which escalated in the early hours of March 2, turned violent when Vyapari allegedly grabbed a vest to strangle his mother. The Badlapur East police are currently searching for Vyapari, who has evaded arrest so far, as confirmed by police officials.

Authorities have filed a case against Vyapari for attempted murder, shedding light on a disturbing family altercation prompted by what appeared to be a minor disagreement. The incident raises concerns about domestic violence and mental health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania

Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Alban...

 India
2
Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

 India
4
Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026