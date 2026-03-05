Attempted Matricide: Man Strangles Mother Over Phone Argument

In a shocking incident in Badlapur, located in the Thane district, a man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own mother. The accused, identified as 36-year-old Milind Vyapari, reportedly tried to strangle his 56-year-old mother during a heated argument over a deleted phone message.

The argument, which escalated in the early hours of March 2, turned violent when Vyapari allegedly grabbed a vest to strangle his mother. The Badlapur East police are currently searching for Vyapari, who has evaded arrest so far, as confirmed by police officials.

Authorities have filed a case against Vyapari for attempted murder, shedding light on a disturbing family altercation prompted by what appeared to be a minor disagreement. The incident raises concerns about domestic violence and mental health issues.

