Tensions Rise as U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is striving to safeguard lives after a U.S. submarine struck an Iranian warship in its exclusive economic zone, killing 87 people. The IRIS Dena, participating in an Indian naval exercise, was reportedly sunk without warning. Tehran vows retaliation, raising tensions between the involved nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka is actively responding to a critical situation following a U.S. submarine strike on an Iranian warship, resulting in 87 fatalities. The incident occurred in Sri Lanka's exclusive economic zone near Colombo's port, prompting immediate action from local authorities eager to prevent further loss of life.

According to Nalinda Jayatissa, Sri Lanka's cabinet spokesman, President and defense officials are fully engaged in managing the situation. The incident has heightened regional tensions, especially with Iran suggesting future retaliation amidst ongoing U.S. and Israeli military actions.

Reports indicate that IRIS Dena, which participated in a naval exercise hosted by India, was sunk in international waters by a torpedo. The Pentagon released a video showing the attack, which marks a significant escalation in the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

