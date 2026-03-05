India Hosts First National Workshop on Mine Closure and Land Repurposing

India has taken a significant step toward sustainable mining practices with the successful conduct of the first National Workshop on Mine Closure and Repurposing, held on 23–24 February 2026 in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Coal and NLC India Limited, the two-day event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and development experts to focus on scientific mine closure and sustainable post-mining land use.

The workshop was inaugurated by Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and attended by senior officials including Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt, Additional Secretaries Rupinder Brar and Sanoj Kumar Jha, and Coal Controller Sajeesh Kumar N.

National Platform for Sustainable Mine Closure

The event marked India’s first national-level initiative dedicated entirely to structured mine closure planning and land repurposing.

More than 500 participants attended the workshop, including:

147 nodal officers from mines identified for closure

Representatives from coal sector public sector undertakings (PSUs)

Private mining companies

Regulatory authorities

NGOs and policymakers

Financial institutions and academic institutions

Bilateral and multilateral organisations

The diverse participation highlighted growing recognition that mine closure should move beyond compliance and contribute to long-term regional development.

Nine Thematic Sessions with Global Experts

A key highlight of the workshop was nine thematic sessions featuring 29 experts from government, industry, academia and international organisations.

The sessions explored practical approaches to transforming post-mining landscapes into productive economic ecosystems.

Topics discussed included:

Regenerative agriculture and agroforestry

Livestock-based livelihoods

Aquaculture in mine voids

Renewable energy development

Tourism and eco-tourism initiatives

Cultural enterprises

Skill development centres

Policy convergence and financing mechanisms

Global best practices in mine closure

Speakers emphasized the importance of community participation and livelihood creation in ensuring successful post-mining transitions.

Mine Closure as an Opportunity for Development

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy stressed that mine closure should not be viewed as the end of mining operations.

Instead, he said, it should represent the beginning of new socio-economic opportunities for local communities.

He highlighted the importance of:

Scientific land reclamation

Environmental restoration

Effective use of mine closure funds

Creation of sustainable livelihoods in mining regions

Field Visit to Reclaimed Mining Areas

Participants also visited reclaimed areas developed by NLC India Limited, where previously mined land has been transformed into eco-tourism destinations.

These restored sites now feature:

Rejuvenated water bodies

Boating facilities

Rich bird habitats

Biodiversity-friendly landscapes

The field visit demonstrated how scientific reclamation and integrated planning can convert degraded mining areas into economically productive and environmentally sustainable spaces.

Progress in Scientific Mine Closure

During the workshop, officials noted that 25 mines across India have already been closed using scientific methods, marking progress toward stronger governance of mine closure processes.

Policy Frameworks Supporting Mine Repurposing

The Ministry of Coal has introduced several initiatives to ensure sustainable mine closure.

These include:

Mandatory allocation of 25 percent of escrow funds for community development

The RECLAIM Framework (Reach Out, Envision, Co-create, Localize, Act, Integrate, Maintain) to encourage community participation

The LIVES Framework to guide sustainable land repurposing

SUVIKALP, an interactive digital tool that helps project developers identify viable post-mining land uses

Knowledge Sharing to Continue

To build on the momentum of the workshop, the Coal Controller Organisation plans to host a series of national webinars focusing on themes such as:

Livelihood diversification

Renewable energy integration

Tourism-led development

Access to international financing

Skill development ecosystems

Adoption of global best practices

Officials said the workshop underscores the government’s commitment to transforming mine closure into a driver of environmental restoration, inclusive growth and long-term regional resilience.