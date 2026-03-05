India Hosts First National Workshop on Mine Closure and Land Repurposing
The event marked India’s first national-level initiative dedicated entirely to structured mine closure planning and land repurposing.
- Country:
- India
India has taken a significant step toward sustainable mining practices with the successful conduct of the first National Workshop on Mine Closure and Repurposing, held on 23–24 February 2026 in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.
Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Coal and NLC India Limited, the two-day event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and development experts to focus on scientific mine closure and sustainable post-mining land use.
The workshop was inaugurated by Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and attended by senior officials including Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt, Additional Secretaries Rupinder Brar and Sanoj Kumar Jha, and Coal Controller Sajeesh Kumar N.
National Platform for Sustainable Mine Closure
More than 500 participants attended the workshop, including:
-
147 nodal officers from mines identified for closure
-
Representatives from coal sector public sector undertakings (PSUs)
-
Private mining companies
-
Regulatory authorities
-
NGOs and policymakers
-
Financial institutions and academic institutions
-
Bilateral and multilateral organisations
The diverse participation highlighted growing recognition that mine closure should move beyond compliance and contribute to long-term regional development.
Nine Thematic Sessions with Global Experts
A key highlight of the workshop was nine thematic sessions featuring 29 experts from government, industry, academia and international organisations.
The sessions explored practical approaches to transforming post-mining landscapes into productive economic ecosystems.
Topics discussed included:
-
Regenerative agriculture and agroforestry
-
Livestock-based livelihoods
-
Aquaculture in mine voids
-
Renewable energy development
-
Tourism and eco-tourism initiatives
-
Cultural enterprises
-
Skill development centres
-
Policy convergence and financing mechanisms
-
Global best practices in mine closure
Speakers emphasized the importance of community participation and livelihood creation in ensuring successful post-mining transitions.
Mine Closure as an Opportunity for Development
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy stressed that mine closure should not be viewed as the end of mining operations.
Instead, he said, it should represent the beginning of new socio-economic opportunities for local communities.
He highlighted the importance of:
-
Scientific land reclamation
-
Environmental restoration
-
Effective use of mine closure funds
-
Creation of sustainable livelihoods in mining regions
Field Visit to Reclaimed Mining Areas
Participants also visited reclaimed areas developed by NLC India Limited, where previously mined land has been transformed into eco-tourism destinations.
These restored sites now feature:
-
Rejuvenated water bodies
-
Boating facilities
-
Rich bird habitats
-
Biodiversity-friendly landscapes
The field visit demonstrated how scientific reclamation and integrated planning can convert degraded mining areas into economically productive and environmentally sustainable spaces.
Progress in Scientific Mine Closure
During the workshop, officials noted that 25 mines across India have already been closed using scientific methods, marking progress toward stronger governance of mine closure processes.
Policy Frameworks Supporting Mine Repurposing
The Ministry of Coal has introduced several initiatives to ensure sustainable mine closure.
These include:
-
Mandatory allocation of 25 percent of escrow funds for community development
-
The RECLAIM Framework (Reach Out, Envision, Co-create, Localize, Act, Integrate, Maintain) to encourage community participation
-
The LIVES Framework to guide sustainable land repurposing
-
SUVIKALP, an interactive digital tool that helps project developers identify viable post-mining land uses
Knowledge Sharing to Continue
To build on the momentum of the workshop, the Coal Controller Organisation plans to host a series of national webinars focusing on themes such as:
-
Livelihood diversification
-
Renewable energy integration
-
Tourism-led development
-
Access to international financing
-
Skill development ecosystems
-
Adoption of global best practices
Officials said the workshop underscores the government’s commitment to transforming mine closure into a driver of environmental restoration, inclusive growth and long-term regional resilience.