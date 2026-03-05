Left Menu

India to Build First River Lighthouses on Brahmaputra Waterway

The four river lighthouses will be constructed at key points along the Brahmaputra (National Waterway-2), one of India’s most important inland cargo and passenger corridors.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:39 IST
Each lighthouse will rise 20 metres in height and be powered entirely by solar energy, reflecting the government’s push toward sustainable infrastructure. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • India

India has taken a landmark step in strengthening inland waterway navigation with the foundation of four river lighthouses along the Brahmaputra River, the first such infrastructure on an inland waterway in the country.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stones at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, in a ceremony jointly organised by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Strategic Locations Along National Waterway-2

The four river lighthouses will be constructed at key points along the Brahmaputra (National Waterway-2), one of India’s most important inland cargo and passenger corridors.

The sites include:

  • Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district

  • Pandu in Kamrup (Metro) district

  • Silghat in Nagaon district

  • Biswanath Ghat in Biswanath district

Three sites are located on the south bank of the Brahmaputra, while Biswanath Ghat will be the only lighthouse on the north bank.

The total project cost is estimated at ₹84 crore.

Modern Navigation Infrastructure

Each lighthouse will rise 20 metres in height and be powered entirely by solar energy, reflecting the government’s push toward sustainable infrastructure.

The structures will feature:

  • Geographical range: 14 nautical miles

  • Luminous range: 8–10 nautical miles

  • Weather observation sensors

  • Facilities enabling 24-hour safe navigation

The lighthouses will help vessels operate safely at night and in challenging weather conditions, supporting the expansion of river-based transport.

Boost for Tourism and Public Spaces

Beyond navigation, the lighthouse complexes are designed as tourism destinations.

Each site will include:

  • A museum

  • Amphitheatre

  • Cafeteria

  • Children’s play area

  • Souvenir shop

  • Landscaped public spaces

Officials say this combination of infrastructure and tourism development will create new economic opportunities in the region.

Responding to Growing Cargo Traffic

The project comes amid a sharp increase in river transport along the Brahmaputra.

According to IWAI data, cargo movement on National Waterway-2 grew by 53 percent in the 2024–25 financial year.

The waterway is increasingly used to transport tea, coal and fertilisers, as well as passenger and tourism traffic.

The new navigation infrastructure is expected to support round-the-clock freight and passenger movement on the river.

Strengthening Northeast Supply Chains

Speaking at the event, Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the economic advantages of inland waterways.

“Inland waterways are not merely an alternative to roadways and railways; they are becoming a force multiplier for our economy,” he said.

“A tonne of freight moved by water costs a fraction of road transport, produces far fewer emissions and frees highways for passenger traffic.”

For the Northeast region, where terrain often limits road connectivity, expanding river transport is considered critical for improving logistics and reducing transportation costs.

Project Implementation Timeline

The initiative was developed after a feasibility proposal from the minister’s office.

Key milestones include:

  • MoU signed between IWAI and DGLL: 8 April 2025

  • Sites transferred under Right of Use agreements: June 2025

  • Approval granted by the Central Advisory Committee for Aids to Navigation

Each lighthouse is expected to be completed within 24 months after the contract is awarded.

Supporting Inland Waterway Expansion

The DGLL currently manages navigational aids along India’s 11,098-km coastline, and will now extend its expertise to inland waterways.

Meanwhile, the IWAI oversees India’s network of more than 20,000 km of national waterways, developing terminals, navigation systems and logistics infrastructure.

Brahmaputra: A Key National Waterway

National Waterway-2 stretches 891 kilometres from Dhubri in West Bengal to Sadiya in Assam, making it the longest navigable waterway in India.

The four lighthouses mark the start of a broader plan to equip inland waterways with modern navigation systems similar to those used along India’s coastline, enabling safer and more efficient river transport across the country.

 

