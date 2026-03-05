SSC Introduces Sliding Mechanism to Optimize Vacancy Filling

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to roll out a new 'sliding mechanism' designed to tackle the persistent issue of unfilled vacancies after candidate selection. This proposed strategy seeks to ensure the maximum filling of positions during each examination cycle and provides merit-based opportunities to hopeful candidates.

A substantial number of vacancies remain unfilled yearly due to absentee candidates failing to appear for document verification or not joining the designated departments. The SSC maintains no waiting list, often leading to vacancies being reported again in subsequent recruitment cycles.

The sliding mechanism introduces a single reallocation round for unused vacancies. Candidates must complete identity verification, choosing either a 'fix' or 'float' option. This initiative, labeled as candidate-friendly by SSC, is expected to streamline vacancy fulfillment and is accompanied by a forthcoming Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).