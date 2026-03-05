Left Menu

Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is experiencing a unique scenario as the House prepares to consider a resolution for his removal. The notice, submitted by opposition members, accuses Birla of partisan conduct. Birla, who ceased chairing sessions amid the controversy, can defend and vote against the motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:39 IST
In a rare occurrence, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to defend his position as parliament tackles a resolution for his removal. Opposition members accuse him of acting in a partisan manner during sessions.

The notice was moved by at least 118 opposition MPs, urging Birla's removal for allegedly suppressing dissenting voices, including suspending eight MPs and hindering debates. Parliament begins its second budget session on March 9, with discussions likely to spark intense deliberations.

Constitutional experts, like P D T Achary, explain that Birla will not preside during the debate but has the right to defend himself. The resolution's consequence depends on a simple majority but faces slim chances given the government's majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

