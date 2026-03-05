Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

In a rare occurrence, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to defend his position as parliament tackles a resolution for his removal. Opposition members accuse him of acting in a partisan manner during sessions.

The notice was moved by at least 118 opposition MPs, urging Birla's removal for allegedly suppressing dissenting voices, including suspending eight MPs and hindering debates. Parliament begins its second budget session on March 9, with discussions likely to spark intense deliberations.

Constitutional experts, like P D T Achary, explain that Birla will not preside during the debate but has the right to defend himself. The resolution's consequence depends on a simple majority but faces slim chances given the government's majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)